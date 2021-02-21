SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Michael Green III had 16 points as Bryant won its seventh consecutive home game, holding off Merrimack 60-58 on Saturday.

After forcing a possession changing jump ball Devin Jensen hit a 3-pointer for Merrimack with 5.5 seconds to play but the Bulldogs got the ball in and ran out the clock, losing it at the buzzer.

Hall Elisias had 14 points for Bryant (11-5, 7-4 Northeast Conference). Charles Pride added six rebounds. Peter Kiss had eight rebounds.

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. Bryant scored 27 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 20 first-half points for Merrimack marked the fewest of the season for the visitors.

Ziggy Reid had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors (8-5, 8-5), whose four-game winning streak ended with the loss. Jensen added 11 points. Mikey Watkins had 11 points and six assists.

