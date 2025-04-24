Green energy supporters pushed for faster permitting. Trump is doing it, but not for solar or wind

The Interior Department said late Wednesday it's adopting an alternative process for energy projects to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, shortening the reviews to about 28 days and 14 days respectively. It typically takes about two years for the federal government to approve a full environmental impact statement or up to one year to complete an environmental assessment. The 1970 environmental law, known as NEPA, is designed to ensure community safeguards during reviews for a wide range of federal proposals, including roads, bridges and energy projects.