Green energy supporters pushed for faster permitting. Trump is doing it, but not for solar or wind

For years, proponents of green energy have argued that a slow, inefficient permitting process in the United States hinders a transition to clean sources of electricity.
''Permitting reform,'' as it's called, is needed to unleash green energies like solar and wind, which don't emit greenhouse gases that cause climate change, supporters have argued.
The Trump administration agrees on the need to speed up energy projects, but not for wind or for solar, which is the fastest-growing source of electricity generation in the U.S.
The Interior Department said late Wednesday it's adopting an alternative process for energy projects to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, shortening the reviews to about 28 days and 14 days respectively. It typically takes about two years for the federal government to approve a full environmental impact statement or up to one year to complete an environmental assessment. The 1970 environmental law, known as NEPA, is designed to ensure community safeguards during reviews for a wide range of federal proposals, including roads, bridges and energy projects.
The procedures apply to energy sources including oil, natural gas, petroleum, uranium, coal, biofuels and critical minerals. They'll also apply to geothermal and hydropower, both which generate electricity without emitting planet-warming greenhouse gases.
President Donald Trump declared a national energy emergency on his first day in office to speed up fossil fuel development.
Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said the department is cutting through unnecessary delays to fast-track resources that are essential to the nation's economy, military readiness and global competitiveness.
The cumbersome process helped enable China to dominant in processing and refining critical minerals, said Rich Nolan, president and chief executive officer of the National Mining Association. Streamlining it will make the U.S. more competitive, he added.