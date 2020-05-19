The bands behind “When I Come Around” and “Undone” won’t be coming around on tour together until next year, as the Hella Mega Tour has officially come undone due to the coronavirus.

“Hopefully this doesn’t come as a surprise, but as much as we were looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone’s safety is our highest priority,” Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy wrote in a joint statement about their upcoming summer trek.

The tour was supposed to hit Target Field on Aug. 11. Makeup dates have not been set yet, but they won’t be until the summer of 2021. Fans will have the option of hanging onto their tickets or getting a refund, details of which will come to ticketholders via email.

There’s still one big rock show on the calendar for the Twins’ ballpark: Guns N’ Roses are still scheduled there for July 24, but Axl & Co. did just delay their European dates last week and are probably going to postpone U.S. shows very soon.

An update on Hella Mega North America pic.twitter.com/RPHhP4eE2D — Hella Mega (@HellaMegaTour) May 19, 2020