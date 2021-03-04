NEW ORLEANS — Troy Green posted 19 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as New Orleans got past Northwestern State 92-83 on Wednesday night.

Rodney Carson Jr. had 16 points for New Orleans (8-14, 7-7 Southland Conference). Damion Rosser added 13 points. Ahren Freeman had 12 points and five assists.

New Orleans scored 56 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Larry Owens had 17 points for the Demons (9-17, 8-7). Trenton Massner added 16 points and six assists. Jamaure Gregg had 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

The Privateers leveled the season series against the Demons. Northwestern State defeated New Orleans 81-73 on Jan. 27.

