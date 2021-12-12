WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Caleb Green and Taj Benning each scored 15 points as Fairfield routed William & Mary 70-47 on Sunday.
Benning grabbed six rebounds for Fairfield (7-3), which won its fourth consecutive game. Allan Jeanne-Rose added 10 points.
Connor Kochera had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Tribe (1-11), whose losing streak reached five games. Ben Wight added eight rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
