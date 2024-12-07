Green Bay Phoenix (6-3, 1-0 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-5, 1-0 Horizon)
Green Bay visits Ross and Purdue Fort Wayne
Green Bay Phoenix (6-3, 1-0 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-5, 1-0 Horizon)
By The Associated Press
Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Green Bay after Lauren Ross scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 68-57 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.
The Mastodons have gone 2-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is fifth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Amellia Bromenschenkel leads the Mastodons with 6.1 boards.
The Phoenix are 1-0 in Horizon play. Green Bay gives up 65.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.2 points per game.
Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ross is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mastodons.
Callie Genke averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Everton vs. Liverpool postponed because of Storm Darragh. Other Premier League games remain on
The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool was postponed on Saturday because of Storm Darragh, which brought dangerous winds and heavy rain to the west coast.