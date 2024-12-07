Sports

Green Bay visits Ross and Purdue Fort Wayne

Green Bay Phoenix (6-3, 1-0 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-5, 1-0 Horizon)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 7, 2024 at 8:44AM

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Green Bay after Lauren Ross scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 68-57 victory over the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Mastodons have gone 2-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is fifth in the Horizon in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Amellia Bromenschenkel leads the Mastodons with 6.1 boards.

The Phoenix are 1-0 in Horizon play. Green Bay gives up 65.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ross is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Mastodons.

Callie Genke averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

