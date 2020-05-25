GREEN BAY, Wis. — Police say a 17-year-old girl from Green Bay has been arrested for drunken driving after a crash on the Main Street Bridge flung her passenger into the river.

WBAY-TV reports that video from a nearby weather camera shows a car turning onto Main Street at about 5:30 a.m., swerving and ultimately hitting a guardrail. It's followed by a splash in the water.

Police say a boater who happened to be nearby pulled the crash victim out of the water. She was also a 17-year-old from Green Bay. She's expected to survive.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI causing injury.

The crash closed the bridge for one hour. Motorists could use other downtown bridges to get across the Fox River until the bridge reopened just before 6:30 a.m.