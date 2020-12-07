Green Bay (0-3) vs. Marquette (3-1)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay squares up against Marquette in an early season matchup. Marquette won at home over Wisconsin 67-65 on Friday, while Green Bay came up short in a 93-91 game in overtime to Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Koby McEwen, Justin Lewis, Jamal Cain and Theo John have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Golden Eagles scoring this season.POTENT PJ: PJ Pipes has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over the last three games. He's also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Marquette defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 32.9 percent, the 10th-lowest mark in Division I. Green Bay has allowed opponents to shoot 48.8 percent through three games (ranking the Phoenix 257th).