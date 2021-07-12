CRIVITZ, Wis. — A Green Bay man died after going under water on the Peshtigo River in the Village of Crivitz in northeastern Wisconsin.
The Marinette County Sheriff's Office said a report came in shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday for a man who had gone under while tubing on the Peshtigo River downstream from Don Brooks Park.
WBAY-TV reported that 40-year-old Anthony Rogers was pronounced dead just after 6 p.m. Saturday.
According to the sheriff's office, initial reports indicate he may not have been a strong swimmer and wasn't wearing a life jacket.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.
