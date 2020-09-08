GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man was convicted Tuesday in the death of his 23-day-old son.
Jeremiah Thomas, 33, pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of reckless homicide. He faces a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. Thomas was scheduled to begin trial Friday on a charge of intentional homicide, WLUK-TV reported.
Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 23.
Police say rescue crews found the child unresponsive in Thomas' west-side apartment in January 2018. The child suffered skull fractures, broken ribs and broken legs.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Onetime Rockford school chief charged with stealing $42K via a district credit card
Unauthorized purchases detailed in the complaint included two Apple Watches, a laptop computer, home security equipment and more.
National
Milwaukee officer accused of reckless homicide resigns
A Milwaukee police officer who pleaded not guilty to reckless homicide in the death of a man during a fight at the off-duty officer's home has resigned.
Local
Fridley woman dies in crash on I-35 in southern Minnesota
The crash occurred on northbound I-35 in Owatonna.
Local
Woman fatally stabbed in northwest Minnesota; suspect arrested
The apprehension came after a search lasting several hours.
Coronavirus
Minnesota students return to online, in-person classes reshaped by COVID-19
The state's traditional post-Labor Day start to the school year is anything but typical, with various distance strategies at work.