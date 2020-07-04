GREEN BAY, Wis. — A family in Green Bay escaped injury Friday night after their house caught fire.
The Green Bay Press Gazette reported that firefighters responded to the blaze around 10:45 p.m. The home's first and second floors were on fire and flames had spread to an adjacent home.
Firefighters needed an hour to get the blaze under control. The family — two adults and four children — fled the home before firefighters arrived.
The fire caused about $175,000 in damage. The Green Bay Fire Marshall's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
