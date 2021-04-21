GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay's city attorney has released a report in response to questions about the integrity of the community's November election raised by Republican state lawmakers and other conservatives.

Vanessa Chavez's 19-page report mirrors the city's stance that it did nothing wrong when it conducted the election, including the use of a $1.6 million private grant from the Center for Tech and Civic Life to hire a Facebook-funded consultant.

Critics said Mayor Eric Genrich ceded too much authority for running the presidential election in Green Bay to consultant Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, including handing over the keys to the city's central ballot counting location.

Chavez says she spoke with at least 22 city employees as well as workers at the KI Convention Center, where the city held its central operations on Election Day, WLUK-TV reported. She says she also spoke with consultants from the National Vote at Home Institute, who have been at the center of allegations made by conservatives.

Earlier this month, five Green Bay residents, including the chair of the Republican Party of Brown County, filed a formal complaint with the Wisconsin Elections Commission about how the city conducted the election. The city has yet to file a response to the complaint.

On Tuesday, the City Council decided to wait to vote on a resolution to support how the election was held so members have more time to read the report.