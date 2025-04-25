Green Bay and Lambeau Field provide a festive setting for the first night of the NFL draft

Goodell started the draft by riding a bicycle onto the stage, a nod to a Packers' training camp tradition in which players borrow children's bikes to ride from their locker room at Lambeau Field to the practice fields. He was joined by rapper and Packers fan Lil Wayne and several former Packers, including Clay Matthews, who thrilled the Green Bay fans by taking the microphone and joking that he had a message from President Donald Trump that said, ''My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck!''