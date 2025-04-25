Green Bay and Lambeau Field provide a festive setting for the first night of the NFL draft

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Andy Neumann moved out of Wisconsin a dozen years ago and now lives in Georgia, where he generally doesn't have to worry about temperatures in the 50s after Easter.
But he also is a Green Bay Packers shareholder, and nothing was going to stop him from attending the NFL draft at the home of the league's only publicly owned team. So he flew from his home in Savannah to visit relatives in Minnesota, then drove more than four hours to catch Thursday's first round outside Lambeau Field.
''I was prepared for cooler weather,'' Neumann said, wearing a Packers jersey with Ray Nitschke's name on the back. ''I have all my sweaters in my suitcase.''
Neumann had plenty of company.
Having the draft in the NFL's smallest market assured that it wouldn't approach the record total of 775,000 fans over three days that the league said attended last year's version in Detroit.
Yet there still was quite a crowd, as evidenced by the homeowners charging $100 or more for parking in the neighborhoods surrounding the stadium. As he opened the draft, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said there were ''125,000 people here and still counting.''
The Packers posted on social media shortly after the start of the draft that general admission entry had been paused because ''the event venue has reached maximum capacity'' — without providing any specifics about how many people were allowed in. Admission is free, making crowd estimates an inexact science.
''Green Bay may be small, but it's mighty,'' Goodell said.