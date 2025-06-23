World

Greek police arrest man on southern island of Crete on suspicion of espionage

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 3:40PM

ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities arrested a man on the southern island of Crete on suspicion of espionage, police said Monday.

The man, who was not identified in accordance with Greek regulations on suspects, was arrested Sunday in cooperation with Greece's National Intelligence Service, police added.

Local media reported that the man was from Azerbaijan and was carrying a Polish passport. He was reportedly found to have taken thousands of photos of military installations and warships.

Crete is the site of the United States' Souda Bay naval base, a strategically important deep-water port in the eastern Mediterranean that can accommodate aircraft carriers.

The suspect was taken to court Monday for an initial hearing. He was given until Wednesday to prepare his defense.

