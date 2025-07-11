World

Greek parliament passes suspension of asylum claims despite international criticism

Greece's parliament approved a three-month suspension of asylum claims for migrants arriving from Libya on Friday, despite strong criticism from the United Nations refugee agency and Europe's top human rights official.

The Associated Press
July 11, 2025 at 1:00PM

ATHENS, Greece — Greece's parliament approved a three-month suspension of asylum claims for migrants arriving from Libya on Friday, despite strong criticism from the United Nations refugee agency and Europe's top human rights official.

The measure suspends asylum application processing for those arriving by sea from North Africa, following a dramatic surge in Mediterranean crossings that has overwhelmed reception facilities on the island of Crete.

The suspension passed by a vote of 177-74 despite fierce opposition from left-wing parties, which unsuccessfully challenged the amendment as unconstitutional.

Thanos Plevris, the migration affairs minister, told lawmakers up to 1,000 migrants were arriving daily and described the situation as resembling an ''invasion.''

Authorities are continuing efforts to intercept boats south of Crete and take migrants directly to mainland facilities.

The emergency measures drew sharp criticism from international human rights organizations. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees expressed ''deep concern.'' While acknowledging Greece's right to manage borders, UNHCR said border control ''must be in line with international and European law.''

Michael O'Flaherty, the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, also condemned Athens' response, arguing it ''would legalize returning people to face a risk of torture and other serious violations, in breach of (Greece's international) obligations.''

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Business

US stocks open lower and pull S&P 500 back from its record

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street, pulling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite below the records they set a day earlier. The S&P 500 was down 0.6% in the first few minutes of trading Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 317 points, or 0.7%. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.4%. Levi Strauss jumped 7% after the jeans maker easily beat Wall Street's sales and profit targets and raised its full-year forecast, despite expecting higher costs from tariffs. European markets were broadly lower, and Asian markets closed mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.40%.

World

Rubio stresses cooperation in talks with China's foreign minister at ASEAN forum in Malaysia

Things To Do

Cuban women embrace extravagant nail art despite economic hardships