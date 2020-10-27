ATHENS, Greece — A Greek navy minesweeper and a Portuguese-flagged cargo ship collided Tuesday outside the country's main port of Piraeus, leaving two navy crew slightly injured and prompting the evacuation of the military vessel.
It was not immediately clear why the minesweeper and the cargo ship, the Maersk Launceston container vessel, collided. The coast guard said all 27 navy crew members were rescued from the minesweeper, which sustained damage.
The two injured crew members were transported to a hospital, while the rest were transferred to another navy vessel, the coast guard said.
No further information was immediately available.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Tanzanian opposition party says police kill 3 ahead of vote
A major opposition party in Tanzania is accusing police of shooting dead three citizens amid unrest over alleged fraud on the eve of the country's presidential election.
World
Greek navy minesweeper, Portuguese cargo ship collide
A Greek navy minesweeper and a Portuguese-flagged cargo ship collided Tuesday outside the country's main port of Piraeus, leaving two navy crew slightly injured and prompting the evacuation of the military vessel.
World
Embattled Malaysian PM gets respite but survival in balance
A key ally's reaffirmed support for Malaysia's prime minister offers him a respite after his failed bid to declare a coronavirus emergency, but his political survival still hangs in the balance.
World
Officials: Attack near base in eastern Afghanistan kills 3
At least three people were killed Tuesday when Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack against a police base in eastern Khost province, Afghan officials said.
World
Bomb at seminary in Pakistan kills 7 students, wounds 112
A powerful bomb blast ripped through an Islamic seminary on the outskirts of the northwest Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday morning, killing at least seven students and wounding 112 others, police and a hospital spokesman said.