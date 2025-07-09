World

Greek court rejects extradition request for US national accused of running child exploitation site

A court in Greece has rejected an U.S. extradition request for a 21-year-old American man wanted in connection with an online network that is alleged to have targeted children for acts of violence and sexual exploitation. Court officials in the northern city of Thessaloniki said Wednesday that the claim was rejected because the suspect has applied for and is eligible to receive Greek citizenship. He was due to be released from custody this week. A panel of judges upheld the claim "that the extradition of a Greek national is forbidden, acknowledging his Greek citizenship by virtue of being the child of a Greek parent,'' the suspect's lawyer Xanthippi Moisidou told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press
July 9, 2025 at 4:47PM

THESSALONIKI, Greece — A court in Greece has rejected an U.S. extradition request for a 21-year-old American man wanted in connection with an online network that is alleged to have targeted children for acts of violence and sexual exploitation. Court officials in the northern city of Thessaloniki said Wednesday that the claim was rejected because the suspect has applied for and is eligible to receive Greek citizenship. He was due to be released from custody this week. A panel of judges upheld the claim "that the extradition of a Greek national is forbidden, acknowledging his Greek citizenship by virtue of being the child of a Greek parent,'' the suspect's lawyer Xanthippi Moisidou told The Associated Press.

The suspect, who maintains his innocence, was arrested in April, accused by U.S. authorities of being involved in the criminal online group known as 764 that coerced children into committing acts of violence and sexual abuse, which were recorded and distributed online.

A second man was arrested in North Carolina days earlier as part of the same investigation.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had described the suspects as being responsible for ''a network built on terror, abuse, and the deliberate targeting of children.''

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

Sports

Jannik Sinner beats Ben Shelton to reach Wimbledon's semifinals with a sleeve on his injured elbow

Jannik Sinner sure didn't play like someone dealing with an injured right elbow Wednesday, using terrific serving and his usual booming forehand to dismiss 10th-seeded Ben Shelton 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4 and earn a second appearance in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Business

The Czech Republic bans DeepSeek in state administration over cybersecurity concerns

World

Greek court rejects extradition request for US national accused of running child exploitation site