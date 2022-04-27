Wild forwards Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno were finally reunited Tuesday against the Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center, but Eriksson Ek certainly didn't look lost on the ice while his "GREEF" linemates were sidelined.

"He doesn't need us at all," Foligno said. "Past two games he's been on fire."

Eriksson Ek entered this three-game homestand on a roll, tallying two goals and three points overall in back-to-back games for the first time in the NHL as the center continues his career season.

"He's just been so big for us all year and making sure that his best is still yet to come," Foligno said.

The last time Eriksson Ek played with Greenway and Foligno was April 12 vs. the Oilers.

Greenway exited that game early with an upper-body injury that ended up keeping him out for seven games. Then Foligno was idle all last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

"It's been tough watching, but the guys have been doing such a great job," Foligno said. "You see a tough game in Nashville and just the battle of it all, you miss it. Tough to watch. I think your heart races way more watching than you do playing.

"Just happy to back now and obviously healthy and ready to finish off the season with the guys and get ready for the playoffs."

Injury update

Captain Jared Spurgeon did not suit up Tuesday after suffering an upper-body injury Sunday at Nashville.

Spurgeon left the 5-4 overtime win vs. the Predators after getting hit into the boards by Filip Forsberg.

"We were more encouraged yesterday and today how he felt," coach Dean Evason said. "So, that's positive I guess. As far as a timeline, we don't have one. We'll just see where he's at."

Mats Zuccarello (lower-body injury) and Matt Dumba (upper-body injury) remained out for the Wild.

Dumba has been unavailable since getting hurt April 5 after delivering a shoulder check to Nashville's Michael McCarron. Evason mentioned the Wild "probably" planned on Dumba playing against Arizona but the defenseman isn't ready. The team hopes Dumba will be able to get a game in before the regular season ends.

"Things change and guys progress from injuries quicker or slower," Evason said.

Jordie Benn drew in on defense with Spurgeon injured, and Nick Bjugstad remained in Zuccarello's spot next to Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman; the Wild scratched forward Connor Dewar.

Although the team would like to roll out its projected Game 1 lineup that'll face the Blues before the playoffs, Evason said that likely won't happen because of the team's injuries.

What the coaching staff can do, however, is give certain pairings and lines reps, like it is with the Wild's fourth line of Nic Deslauriers, Tyson Jost and Brandon Duhaime.

"We project that that would be a line for us," Evason said. "So, the more touches and more time they can get together, playing together, and continue the chemistry built, that's a good thing."

If that trio stays intact the rest of the way, Bjugstad and Dewar could be the extra forwards when the playoffs begin.

Playoff tickets

A limited number of single-game tickets for the Wild's first-round playoff series at Xcel Energy Center will go on sale Wednesday at 2 p.m. at ticketmaster.com.