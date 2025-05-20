Greece's top diplomat calls war in Gaza a 'nightmare'

UNITED NATIONS — The world is facing the most turbulent times since World War II, Greece's top diplomat says, pointing to a crossroads in democracy and saying Europe is facing a ''political identity crisis.''
In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis weighed in on two of the globe's major conflicts, saying the ''nightmare'' and escalating death toll in Gaza must end and Greece stands by Ukraine.
He also noted that U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs are not ''good news.''
Here are some takeaways from Monday's interview:
A crisis in democracy tied to inequality
Gerapetritis, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council this month, said inequalities between nations and people are challenging ''the essence of democracy and the rule of law.'' As a result, ''we have turned into an era where populism and demagogues are essentially ruling the state,'' he said.
He said global turmoil is also the result of technology and the world's mobility, which mean every challenge — from pandemics to climate and migration — touches everyone. The upheaval also follows a crisis in overall global cooperation and belief in international organizations, which have failed to address challenges in recent years.
Nonetheless, Gerapetritis said, Greece believes ''democracy has a self-corrective mechanism'' and what's needed at this challenging time is strong leadership in major nations and international organizations ''to make people believe in the noble cause of being together in peace and prosperity.''