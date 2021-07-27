ATHENS, Greece — Greek authorities have evacuated several areas north of Athens as a wildfire swept through a hillside forest and threatened homes despite a large operation mounted by firefighters.
Five water-dropping planes and four helicopters were being used Tuesday to fight the blaze outside the Stamata area, 30 kilometers (18 miles) northeast of the capital.
Residents in the area received cellphone alerts and were being urged to keep doors and windows closed to avoid exposure to smoke and prevent hazardous sparks from blowing inside homes.
Dozens of firefighters were also deployed on the ground to try and contain the fire, which sent smoke over Athens.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Sports
Dressel qualifies 2nd-quickest in 100 free at Tokyo Games
U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel opened his individual Olympic program as the second-fastest qualifier in the 100-meter freestyle.
World
5 Rohingya die in landslide in Bangladesh refugee camp
At least five Rohingya refugees died in a landslide triggered by heavy rains in a camp in southern Bangladesh, where more than 1 million refugees from neighboring Myanmar have been sheltered, an official said Tuesday.
Business
UK spares key workers quarantine as staff shortages bite
The British government said Tuesday it will ease coronavirus quarantine rules for thousands more essential workers — including prison guards, veterinarians and garbage collectors — in an attempt to end staff shortages that are hobbling parts of the economy.
Sports
Seasoned superstars win gold in surfing's Olympic debut
After a series of underdogs stole the show at the beginning of surfing's historic Olympic debut, two of the sport's most seasoned superstars took home the gold medals.
World
Bosnia's outgoing international overseer urges new approach
Western powers should adopt a new approach to promoting reconciliation in politically fragmented Bosnia to prevent nativist leaders from turning the Balkan country into a deserted wasteland, according to the top international overseer of a 1995 peace agreement.