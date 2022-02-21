CORFU, Greece — Fire service rescuers expanded a search Monday inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu where 10 people remain missing.
The fire on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day but rescuers have gained more expanded access inside the 183-meter (600 foot) vessel after containing the blaze.
The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship Sunday. A total of 281 people were rescued. They included two men who were airlifted by rescuers off the ferry and a third man who managed to free himself and reach the deck of the vessel after being trapped for more than two days.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
EU Commission: von der Leyen unconcerned by missed handshake
The European Commission on Monday downplayed as a "storm in a teacup" an incident last week at a EU-Africa summit in Brussels during which its president, Ursula von der Leyen, was hardly acknowledged by a foreign minister.
World
EXPLAINER: Ukraine crisis tests China-Russia partnership
Russia's military buildup along its border with Ukraine is testing the possibility of a Moscow-Beijing axis lining up against the U.S. and its allies.
World
F-5 fighter plane crash kills 3 in Iran's northwest
A fighter jet crashed into a stadium in a city in northwest Iran, the country's state-run news agency reported Monday. The crash killed two pilots and a civilian.
World
Scientists cautious as England set to end COVID curbs
Scientists warned the British government on Monday not to weaken the country's ability to monitor and track the coronavirus after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ends the requirement for people in England to self-isolate if they contract COVID-19.
World
Report: Iran's president arrives in Qatar for gas summit
Iran's president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday.