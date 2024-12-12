World

Greece launches emergency inquiry into the alleged assault of an Egyptian minor at a migrant camp

A prosecutor from Greece's Supreme Court on Thursday launched an emergency inquiry into the alleged beating and sexual assault of a 16-year-old Egyptian boy at a migrant camp outside Athens.

December 12, 2024 at 5:34PM

ATHENS, Greece — A prosecutor from Greece's Supreme Court on Thursday launched an emergency inquiry into the alleged beating and sexual assault of a 16-year-old Egyptian boy at a migrant camp outside Athens.

Four other Egyptians housed at the facility aged 16, 17, 18 and 21 have been arrested in connection with the alleged assault at the state-run refugee facility in Malakasa, west of the Greek capital, police said.

The four male suspects were detained on charges of sexual assault and causing grievous bodily harm, according to authorities.

Greek Migration Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos, described the incident as ''deeply abhorrent,'' while his deputy, Sofia Voultepsi, announced an investigation into security procedures at the camp's area for unaccompanied minors.

Voultepsi said the number of unaccompanied minors from Egypt in Greece was rising due to the activity of criminal gangs active in neighboring Libya.

Under Greek regulations, unaccompanied minors who arrive in the country illegally are not subject to deportation.

''Out of the total of 2,588 unaccompanied minors currently (registered) in the country, 1,341 — so more than half — are Egyptian,'' Voultepsi told private Skai television.

''These children are taken from impoverished villages in Egypt," she said. "Criminals take them to Tobruk in Libya. According to testimonies we have, they are often beaten and mistreated in camps there and with the intention of involving them in criminal activity.''

