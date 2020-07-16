LAVRIO, Greece — A children's summer camp and dozens of homes have been evacuated due to a wildfire south of Athens, where high winds hampered an effort to contain the blaze.
Greek authorities said two water-dropping helicopters and two planes were involved in the firefighting effort outside the port town of Lavrio, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the capital.
The evacuations were ordered as a precaution, authorities said, and homes were not under immediate threat. Three nearby areas were also being prepared for evacuation if needed, Fire Service and municipal officials said.
