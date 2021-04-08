ATHENS, Greece — A man being treated in a Greek hospital for COVID-19 was formally placed under arrest Thursday on suspicion of murdering a fellow patient who died after being disconnected from a respirator, officials said.
A police statement said the suspect, who was not identified, remains under guard at the Athens hospital to continue his treatment.
The patient, who was 76 and had also suffered from COVID-19, died late Wednesday after doctors at the Red Cross hospital discovered that a respirator he was using had been removed and unplugged without medical authority.
Both men had been sharing the same ward, a police statement said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Ecuador, Peru head to polls under strict virus measures
Ecuador and Peru were choosing new presidents Sunday under strict public health measures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, which has recently strengthened in the neighboring South American nations.
World
'Nomadland' wins 4 BAFTAs including best picture, director
Gig-economy Western "Nomadland" won four prizes including best picture on Sunday at the British Academy Film Awards, which were handed out during a pandemic-curbed ceremony that recognized a diverse array of screen talent.
World
Andrew: Philip's death has left 'huge void' in queen's life
The death of Prince Philip has left a "huge void" in Queen Elizabeth II's life, their son Prince Andrew said Sunday, as Princess Anne paid tribute to her father as "my teacher, my supporter and my critic."
World
New book asks why world ignores repression by Rwandan leader
The new book " Do Not Disturb " by British author Michela Wrong questions why some in the international community continue to praise Rwandan President Paul Kagame despite repression in his central African country where he could rule until 2034.
World
Mexican candidate accused of rape vows to block elections
A Mexican ruling party state candidate accused of rape, who later had his candidacy canceled by regulatory authorities on other grounds, said Sunday he will not allow elections in his home state unless he is allowed to run.