Greece blocks asylum claims for migrants on island of Crete after a surge in arrivals

The suspension will apply only to migrants reaching Crete by sea. Migrants entering illegally will be detained, Mitsotakis said. ''The Greek government is sending a firm message: the route to Greece is closing, and that message is directed at all human traffickers,'' he said, Overnight, a fishing trawler carrying 520 migrants from Libya was intercepted south of Crete. A bulk carrier that took all of the migrants onboard was rerouted to the port of Lavrio, near Athens, so that the migrants could be detained on a mainland facility, authorities said.