ATHENS, Greece — Four people were hurt in a knife attack in Athens on Wednesday and a suspect was arrested after he called the police, Greek authorities said.
Police said the attack occurred in a suburb of the capital when a man wounded passersby apparently indiscriminately with a large knife outside a grocery store.
The attack in the Zografou area of the capital left the sidewalk covered in blood. Police detained the suspect, a Greek man, after entering his basement apartment near the scene of the stabbings.
Four people were hospitalized to be treated for the knife wounds, none of which were life-threatening, authorities said.
