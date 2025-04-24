Brainerd senior Mya Tautges has spent much of this school year demonstrating what people living in the Brainerd area have known for years: She’s one the best all-around high school athletes in Minnesota.
Tautges, who stands 6-1, began her senior year by becoming a state-champion swimmer, winning the 50 freestyle at the Class 2A state meet. In March, she led the Brainerd girls basketball to the state tournament for the first time in 28 years, becoming a career 1,000-point scorer along the way.
It’s all led to this spring, where Tautges is leading the Warriors softball team as one of the best pitchers in the state, with a fastball clocked at over 65 MPH and scholarship to the University of St. Thomas in her back pocket.
It’s an unusual trifecta of sports, but not so much considering Tautges comes from a family of athletes. Both older siblings currently compete collegiately and her two fraternal twin siblings also compete at Brainerd.
Mya is the baby of the bunch... and likely the best athlete.
“I’ve been a high school coach for 38 years and she is by far the best athlete I’ve ever coached,” said Dan Anderson, the Brainerd swim coach. “You get those multi-sport athletes in similar sports like running. Maybe even volleyball and basketball. But swimming, basketball and softball? She would excel at anything she tried.”
When asked about athletic abilities that define the Tautges, Joze said a work ethic instilled by their parents is a big part. When it comes to Mya, though, she admits to being constantly amazed at the things her slightly younger sister — Joze is five minutes older — does year-round.
“Everything she does seems to come naturally to her,” Joze says. “She only swims 11 weeks out of the year but she’s able to go out and win a state championship. Who does that?”