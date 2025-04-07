'Great One' Gretzky and 'Great 8' Ovechkin: Great goal-scorers and completely different players

''It was kind of a different job when you checked them versus someone like Ovechkin,'' said Grier, now general manager of the San Jose Sharks. ''Ovi, you have an idea where he's going to be and he'll engage in the physical game with you a little bit. I think that sometimes gets him going. But that was the challenge: He could physically take over games and be hard on you and your defensemen, but I think Wayne and those guys, they were just so smart that you think you had a lane covered or something and they'd find the next option.''