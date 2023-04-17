More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
www.startribune.com
Great Horned Owl babies huddle in the snow
Three Great Horned Owl babies huddled together with their mother during a spring snow squall Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.
Wild
Souhan: Wild's goalie decision is 'easy' — and obvious
Wild coach Dean Evason need only decide on Game 1 right now between goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Filip Gustavsson.
Twins
Gerrit Cole outduels Pablo López as Twins fall to Yankees 2-0 and settle for series split
The Yankees ace pitched a two-hit shutout as the Twins offense never got going.
Wild
Wild's Nyquist takes little time to get up to playoff speed
A shoulder injury limited Gustav Nyquist to three games after his Feb. 28 trade to the team, but he was productive as soon as he hit the ice.
Sports
Live: Wolves vs. Nuggets in Game 1. Follow it on Gameview
The best-of-seven series starts in Denver. Tap here for the play-by-play, in-game boxscore and results from the other playoff games in the NBA.