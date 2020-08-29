BRADENTON, Fla. — Chelsea Gray scored a season-high 27 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 17 points and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Connecticut Sun 80-76 on Friday night.

The game was the second of three in the WNBA bubble Friday after play was postponed the previous two days following the weekend shooting of Jacob Blake

Down 63-59 entering the forth quarter, Los Angeles (11-3) but took the lead at the 5:01 mark on a 3-pointer by Gray. She added another 3-pointer on the Sparks' next possession to make it 75-71. Connecticut only made one field goal in the final two minutes, getting outscored 21-13 in the frame.

Rookie Te'a Cooper scored 14 points and Candace Parker had 12 points and seven assists for Los Angeles. Parker was 5 of 8 from the field to move into 12th on the WNBA career list for field goals.

Alyssa Thomas had 19 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut (6-9), which turned it over 23 times. DeWanna Bonner added 13 points, Jasmine Thomas had 12 points and six assists and Brionna Jones scored 10 points.