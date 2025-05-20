Gray, Donovan spark Cardinals to 11-4 win over MLB-leading Tigers

ST. LOUIS — Sonny Gray struck out 10 and threw six scoreless innings while Brendan Donovan had three hits Monday night, leading the St. Louis Cardinals to an 11-4 rain-delayed victory over the Detroit Tigers.
Despite the loss, the Tigers still have the MLB-best record of 31-17.
St. Louis has won 13 of its last 15 games while outscoring opponents 85-36 in that stretch.
Masyn Winn, Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson, Iván Herrera and Victor Scott II each added two hits in the 16-hit St. Louis attack.
There was a 34-minute stoppage for rain in the bottom of the seventh.
Gray (5-1) allowed just three hits and one walk to pick up the win. Gray rebounded from his last start at Philadelphia when he gave up seven runs on eight hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Sean Guenther (0-1) faced three just batters in his first career major league start in his 38th big league game. Keider Montero relieved after three consecutive hits loaded the bases and led to the Cardinals first run. Montero was charged with five runs on eight hits and two walks over 5 2/3 innings.
St. Louis added six runs in the seventh after play resumed. The big hit in the inning came on a two-run homer by Pedro Pagés.