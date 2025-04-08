Gray divorce: 10 financial and tax issues you must know after 50

Beyond the emotional strain of a ''gray divorce,'' managing your finances is critical.
The first step is hiring an experienced divorce attorney. Although it might be tempting to avoid legal fees, going without professional guidance could cost you more in the long run. Additionally, understanding the key financial and tax issues that come with gray divorce is essential.
1) How to budget after divorce
The cash flow you had while you were married supported one household. After a divorce, that available income stream will need to fund two households. At best, you can expect your income to be cut in half.
Granted, you only have to cover your own personal expenses, but some expenses, like housing, insurance, and medical expenses, could exceed 50% of your married costs.
Start with calculating a spending budget. To begin, itemize your fixed costs: things like rent, car payments, insurance, groceries, and utilities. Your variable expenses, such as travel, restaurants, and gifts, can be adjusted based on your available income.
As your post divorce lifestyle becomes more certain, you can revise that budget.
2) Selling the house and downsizing after divorce