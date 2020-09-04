ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police in Maryland investigating reports of a casket photographed bobbing up and down in a river discovered the object was something far less macabre.
A post to a local radio station's Facebook page Tuesday showed a rectangular object with flat sides and a curved top floating in the South River, a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis.
The concrete slab, resembling a coffin, sparked complaints of a possible hazard in the water, The Capital Gazette reported.
Department of Natural Resources police were dispatched to the river, where a hydrographic operations team helped pull what turned out to be a floating dock from the water, according to the agency.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Questions remain about attacks reportedly by white supremacists during George Floyd riots
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis Questions remain about attacks reportedly by white supremacists during George Floyd riots
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Shooting kills Cleveland police officer; perps are at large
A shooting killed a Cleveland police officer and another person, and authorities on Friday sought the person or people responsible, officials said.
Business
US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows
The U.S. unemployment rate fell sharply in August to 8.4% from 10.2% even as hiring slowed, with employers adding the fewest jobs since the pandemic began.
Nation
Federal task force kills Portland shooting suspect at arrest
A man suspected of fatally shooting a supporter of a right-wing group in Portland, Oregon, last week after a caravan of Donald Trump backers rode through downtown was killed Thursday as investigators moved in to arrest him, the U.S. Marshals Service said Friday.
National
Officers suspended in suffocation death; protesters unswayed
Seven police officers involved in the suffocation death of Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, were suspended by the city's mayor, who said she was misled for months about the circumstances of the fatal encounter.
National
The Latest: Myrtle Beach, SC, extends virus mask mandate
A South Carolina beach town has renewed its mask mandate. That's despite coronavirus cases trending downward after a spike linked to the popular tourist destination this summer.