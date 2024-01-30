PORTLAND, Ore. — Jerami Grant scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers took advantage of reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid's absence to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 130-104 on Monday night.

Malcolm Brogdon added 24 points and nine assists for the Blazers, who had lost four of their previous five games. Rookie Scoot Henderson had 22.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 25 points for the 76ers, who lost their third straight as Embiid watched from the bench with a sore left knee. Philadelphia was also without Tyrese Maxey.

Matisse Thybulle's 3-pointer put Portland up 98-78 as Philadelphia struggled without Embiid, who was out for a second consecutive game. The Blazers led by 26 points in the final quarter.

Embiid, who is averaging 36 points and 11.4 rebounds a game, also sat out of the 76ers' game against Denver on Saturday. He appeared to injure the knee last Thursday against Indiana.

It was Embiid's 12th missed game this season. He can only miss five more to remain eligible for the league's awards, including MVP, which he won last year.

Maxey missed a second straight game because of a sprained left ankle.

Tobias Harris, who missed the last two games with the flu, closed the first quarter with a 16-foot-jumper to give Philadelphia a 28-20 lead.

Grant's layup pulled the Blazers to 36-35 but Portland couldn't pull in front until Deandre Ayton's dunk late in the first half made it 54-53.

The Blazers led 58-55 at the break and Grant led all scorers with 20 points.

Portland pushed the lead to 73-63 on Jabari Walker's layup. Brogdon put the Blazers up 80-63 with a layup midway through the third quarter.

Patrick Beverley finished with 14 points for the Sixers, who pulled their starters midway through the final quarter. Only three Philadelphia players reached double figures.

UP NEXT

Sixers: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Trail Blazers: Host the Milwaukee Bucks and former teammate Damian Lillard, who was traded in the offseason.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba