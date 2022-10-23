Forward Grant Cruikshank scored the first and last goals of the game as No. 8 St. Cloud State beat No. 2 Minnesota State Mankato 4-3 on Saturday to sweep the nonconference men's hockey series.

Cruikshank, who also had a goal on Friday when the Huskies won 3-2, put host St. Cloud State (6-0) ahead 1-0 on a shorthanded goal at 7 minutes, 53 seconds of the first and then broke a tie at 16:34 of the third.

Cruikshank is a graduate transfer with the Huskies this season; he played for the Gophers in 2021-22 and had seven goals and eight assists.

In between his goals against the Mavericks, SCSU teammates Micah Miller and Chase Brand scored 1:37 apart in the middle of the second.

David Silye, Josh Groll and Sam Morton had goals for the Mavericks (3-3).

The Huskies' Dominic Basse made 34 saves. Alex Tracy of MSU Mankato stopped 17 shots.

Bemidji State 2, Michigan Tech 2 (Beavers win SO): Mitchell Martan and Lleyton Roed scored goals late in the first and second periods, respectively, for the Beavers but they had to settle for a tie in a CCHA game in Houghton, Mich.

The Beavers did get an extra point in the conference standings by winning a shootout on goals by Martan and Jackson Jutting.

Mattias Sholl had 23 saves for the Beavers (2-1-1, 1-0-1 CCHA), who won the opener 5-2. Kyle Kukkonen scored two power-play goals in the third period for the Huskies (2-2-1, 0-1-1) to tie the score. His second goal came with an extra attacker at 18:07.

Max Vayrynen stopped 24 shots for the Huskies.

Wisconsin 3, No. 10 Minnesota Duluth 0: The Badgers scored in every period to upset the host Bulldogs again. Wisconsin won the series opener 5-2. Both teams are 2-4.

Brock Caufield scored at 3:57 of the first period for the Badgers and freshman Cruz Lucius, a former Gentry Academy star, scored at 3:08 of the second on a power play. Jack Gornick added an empty-netter.

Jared Moe, the former Gopher, had 35 saves for the shutout. Matthew Thiessen had 25 saves for UMD.