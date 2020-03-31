DULUTH — Grandma's Marathon, which draws thousands of visitors to the city each year, canceled its race in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Taking into account all of the planning and preparation that is coordinated within the organization and with partners in the community, unfortunately, postponement was not a viable option," Shane Bauer, the marathon's executive director, said in a news release. "It is not possible to reallocate necessary community resources to a later date, particularly with the growing uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic."

It is the first time the race has been canceled in its 44-year history.

Race weekend was scheduled to kick off with a 5K on June 19 and the full and half-marathons on June 20. It was expected to bring more than 18,000 participants to town — a dependable boost of summer traffic many businesses count on every year. Dozens of area hotels were already booked full, according to Visit Duluth.

The 26.2-mile race from Two Harbors to Duluth began in 1977 with about 150 runners and got its name from the first major sponsor, Grandma's Restaurant. Now runners from every state and from dozens of countries participate every year.

This year's race was going to be the last on a modified course due to three years of construction on Superior Street in downtown Duluth.

Organizers said registrants will be offered a virtual race option and discounts on 2021 races. Race weekend is scheduled for June 18-19 next year.