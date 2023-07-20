NEW YORK — Yasmani Grandal started a four-run sixth inning with a two-run double that followed Pete Alonso's error and the Chicago White Sox beat New York 6-2 on Thursday in José Quintana's Mets debut.

Grandal doubled to the warning track in right after the White Sox loaded the bases against Drew Smith.

The inning started when Alonso backed up on a grounder by Luis Robert Jr. that bounced off his glove. The first baseman expressed his frustration by putting his head in his hands.

After Alonso's fifth error of the season, Eloy Jiménez singled and Jake Burger walked. Grandal lined a double that fell in front of the right-field fence.

Following Oscar Colás' sacrifice fly, Elvis Andrus hit his first triple since Aug. 18, 2021, a fly ball that soared over McNeil.

Jiménez hit an RBI single four batters in against Quintana (0-1) and Andrus lifted a sacrifice fly in the second.

Quintana, a 34-year-old left-hander who pitched for the White Sox from 2012-17, signed a $26 million, two-year contract with the Mets as a free agent, then fractured a rib during spring training. He allowed two runs and six hits in five innings, struck out three and walked none, retiring eight of his final nine hitters.

Michael Kopech (3-8) allowed two hits in 5 2/3 innings, both to Omar Narváezm and got his first win since May 24. He had been 0-4 with a 3.66 ERA over seven starts, a stretch that included a brief injured list stint due to right shoulder inflammation.

Kopech struck out five and walked four Aaron Bummer got five outs and Gregory Santos two. Kendall Graveman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to finish off the four-hitter.

Narváez singled in the third and homered in the fifth, his first home run since signing a $16 million, two-year contract with the Mets during the offseason.

Alonso hit an RBI single in the eighth to snap a 0-for-15 skid.

Mets left fielder Tommy Pham hurt his right groin when running to first as he grounded into a double play that ended the third, then left the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: 1B Andrew Vaughn sat out for the second straight game and was headed for an X-ray after fouling a ball off his foot Tuesday. … RHP Liam Hendriks (elbow inflammation) showed increased velocity during his 17-pitch simulated game on Wednesday. … RHP Mike Clevinger (biceps inflammation) will increase to 60 pitches in his next outing after throwing 45 pitches in a simulated game Wednesday.

Mets: RF Starling Marte was placed on the injured list because of migraines.

UP NEXT

White Sox: RHP Lance Lynn (6-8, 6.06 ERA) opposes RHP Joe Ryan (8-6, 3.77) in the opener of a three-game series Friday in Minnesota.

Mets: RHP Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.20) opposes RHP Kutter Crawford (4-4, 3.74) in the opener of a three-game series Friday in Boston.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports