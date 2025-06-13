Grand Slam Track scraps LA event, leaving 2028 Olympic host without a major track meet this summer

Grand Slam Track canceled the final meet of its first season, in Los Angeles, leaving the host of the 2028 Olympics and the country's second-largest city without a major track meet this summer.
The news Thursday about the abrupt scrubbing of the meet, scheduled for the last weekend in June at Drake Stadium, combines with USA Track and Field's recent decision to take an event set at the same stadium for earlier in June — the LA Grand Prix — off the calendar.
USATF CEO Max Siegel told The Associated Press that the federation pulled its event because it was not viable to hold two major track meets at the same venue in LA in the span of three weeks.
Grand Slam Track founder Michael Johnson said ''the decision to conclude the inaugural Grand Slam Track season is not taken lightly, but one rooted in a belief that we have successfully achieved the objectives we set out to in this pilot season.''
He cited a shift in the global economic landscape as the reason for canceling the LA event, which will be part of the league's 2026 calendar.
Siegel said leaders at USATF ''understand the significance of the (LA) market,'' and that there are plans for leaders to meet later this summer to coordinate the future of track there and throughout the United States, starting in 2026.
''It highlights the complicated way the (sport) works, and how difficult it is to financially sustain track meets,'' Siegel said. ''The only way to do it in a sustainable way is collaboration and partnerships.''
In the short term, USATF is looking to find meets for a handful of athletes who still need to reach standards or collect points to qualify for world championships later this year and were planning on competing in Los Angeles.