Drew Maggi hit a grand slam in the sixth inning to lead the St. Paul Saints to a 9-4 comeback victory over the Iowa Cubs on Thursday night at CHS Field.

Saints starter Beau Burrows gave up three runs and three hits in 3⅔ innings, but four relievers held the Cubs to one run and three hits.

BOXSCORE: Saints 9, Iowa 4

Before the game, the Saints announced their 144-game schedule for the 2022 season. The Twins' Class AAA affiliate will open on the road on April 5 against the Louisville Bats and play its first home game at CHS Field on April 12 against the Indianapolis Indians.

Both those series will be six games as all others will be except for two, three-game series both at Indianapolis.

