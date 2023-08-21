DULUTH — A Grand Rapids, Minn., man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Itasca County.
The Minnesota State Patrol said Patrick Millan, 46, lost control of his 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Hwy. 169 near Bovey Connection Road in Taconite. He crossed a median and crashed on the pavement of the other side of the road around 5 p.m. Sunday.
Millan wasn't wearing a helmet, the agency said, and alcohol was not involved.
Other responding agencies included the Itasca County Sheriff's Office, the Bovey Police Department and the Trout Lake Fire Department.
Taconite is about 10 miles northeast of Grand Rapids.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
New encampment at old Wall of Forgotten Natives a statement against sweeps
Buffeted by frequent encampment closures, Minneapolis' unsheltered homeless have resurrected the mega tent city along Highway 55.
St. Cloud
St. Cloud man dies after being rescued from water at Quarry Park
The 23-year-old was pulled from about 40 feet of water at the popular summer swimming spot.
Politics
'Perhaps in the future': Rep. Phillips signals he's unlikely to run for president in 2024
The Minnesota Democrat is urging President Joe Biden to "pass the torch."
Colleges
4 on Gustavus NCAA champion hockey team injured, one fatally, in crash
Four members of the NCAA Division III champion Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey team were injured, one fatally, in a two-vehicle collision at an intersection in west-central Minnesota, officials said.
Business
Hastings Creamery, more than a century old, closes after milk leak in city's wastewater
Regulators disconnected the creamery from the sewer system earlier this summer after the incident.