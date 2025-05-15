Grand jury indicts Florida State student accused in a mass shooting on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A grand jury has indicted a Florida State University student on murder charges for the killings of two people and the wounding of six others in a mass shooting on campus last month.
The indictment released Wednesday divulged new details of how 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner allegedly carried out the attack that terrorized the university and Florida's capital city.
Jurors described the rampage as ''our community's worst nightmare" but concluded the rapid response of law enforcement cut short the violence, according to a grand jury report obtained by The Associated Press. The grand jury also found that the officer who shot and wounded Ikner acted lawfully and heroically.
Wednesday's indictment came a day after Ikner made his first appearance in court since the April 17 shooting.
Jessica Yeary, the public defender assigned to Ikner's case, did not respond to a request for comment from AP.
Ikner, who investigators have identified as the stepson of a local sheriff's deputy, is being held without bond under orders that he have no contact with the victims and their families. He has been transferred to a jail in neighboring Wakulla County, which is standard procedure when an inmate is related to a Leon County deputy, authorities said.
After reviewing police body camera footage, campus surveillance feeds and video recordings by witnesses, the grand jury concluded that Ikner acted alone, that the attack was slowed by a shotgun that failed to properly operate, and that the violence was halted by a multiagency law enforcement response.
In roughly four minutes, officers had confronted Ikner, a political science student at Florida State, shooting and wounding him, according to Tallahassee police.