A Grand Forks man was killed in a single-car crash midday Friday southeast of East Grand Forks, Minn.
Craig J. Theede, 34, was westbound on Hwy. 2 at 410th Ave. SW. at 12:27 p.m. when his car left the road, went into the right ditch and hit a tree, the Minnesota State Patrol said. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved, the patrol said.
