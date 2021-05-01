A Grand Forks man was killed in a single-car crash midday Friday southeast of East Grand Forks, Minn.

Craig J. Theede, 34, was westbound on Hwy. 2 at 410th Ave. SW. at 12:27 p.m. when his car left the road, went into the right ditch and hit a tree, the Minnesota State Patrol said. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved, the patrol said.