PHOENIX — Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 18 points to help Grand Canyon defeat Montana State 60-54 on Monday night in a season opener.

Gabe McGlothan added 13 points for Grand Canyon.

Great Osobor led the Bobcats with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Grand Canyon's next game is Wednesday against San Diego Christian at home. Montana State visits Long Beach State on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.