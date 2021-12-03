PHOENIX — Jovan Blacksher Jr. had a career-high 25 points and Grand Canyon held off UTSA for a 74-71 win on Thursday night.

Gabe McGlothan had 13 points for Grand Canyon (7-1), which won its fourth straight game. Holland Woods added 13 points.

Cedrick Alley Jr. scored a career-high 24 points for the Roadrunners (5-4). Jacob Germany added 18 points. Dhieu Deing had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com