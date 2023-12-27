GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 20 points to help Grand Canyon defeat Bethesda (Calif.) 124-74 on Wednesday in front of a military-only audience at Luke Air Force Base.

Lok Wur had 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, and Isaiah Shaw added 13 points for the Antelopes (11-1), who extended their winning streak to eight games. Josh Baker scored 11 points to go with seven rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

Grand Canyon led 67-35 at halftime behind 17 points from Blacksher.

Jonathan Ileleji scored a game-high 34 points on 13-of-28 shooting for Bethesda, which is part of the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association. Jonathan Akharoh added 10 points and Kizhonie Blunt had eight points and eight rebounds.

Grand Canyon hosts Louisiana Tech in its final nonconference games on Saturday.

