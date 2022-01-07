EDINBURG, Texas — Gabe McGlothan had 18 points as Grand Canyon beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 84-70 on Thursday night.

Holland Woods added 17 points for the Antelopes, while Sean Miller-Moore chipped in 15.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 13 points and six assists for Grand Canyon (12-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory.

Mike Adewunmi scored a season-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Vaqueros (5-9, 0-2) and Justin Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds.

