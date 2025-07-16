Grand Canyon blaze shows how managing a fire can go suddenly sideways

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. land managers are racing the clock as hotter, drier weather raises the risk of wildfires in the nation's overgrown forests with each passing year.
One tool is to use the flames from lightning-sparked wildfires when conditions allow or to plan prescribed fires for other times of the year to clear out dense vegetation as a way to limit future risks.
Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona for decades has been a leader at using fire to make the ecosystem more resilient. A lightning-sparked fire along the North Rim that started July 4 presented an opportunity for fire to play its natural role.
After a week conditions quickly deteriorated. Wind-whipped flames rushed toward the iconic Grand Canyon Lodge and the surrounding historic cabins. Many were reduced to rubble and ash.
It's not the first time firefighters have been on the losing end of trying to wrangle the forces of nature.
Still, experts say fire is a critical land management tool, pointing to countless examples where the work has paid off.
''We focus so much on the fires that go bad and almost nothing on the 99% plus that do great work,'' said Scott Stephens, a professor of fire science and forest policy at the University of California, Berkeley. ''Unless we get the forests in a more resilient condition with low fire hazards, we will be chasing our tails forever.''
Searching for new tools