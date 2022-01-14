PHOENIX — Jovan Blacksher Jr. posted 19 points and six assists as Grand Canyon romped past Abilene Christian 95-68 on Thursday night.

Taeshon Cherry had 16 points for Grand Canyon (13-2, 3-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Jayden Stone added 14 points. Holland Woods had 12 points and six assists.

The 95 points were a season best for Grand Canyon.

Stevie Smith had 14 points for the Wildcats (11-5, 2-3). Mahki Morris and Cameron Steele had 10 points apiece.

