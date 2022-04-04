No complaints this year about Sunday's Grammy Awards being #Grammys2white, #2old, #2male or #2casual.

Unlike last week's Oscars, there was no shocking behavior by an irate superstar on live television.

Unlike the current NCAA basketball tournaments, there wasn't one shining moment on Music's Biggest Night. but there were plenty of highlights.

But first, the scoreboard. As this edition went to press, leading nominee Jon Batiste, the New Orleans piano man and TV talk-show bandleader, had earned four prizes. Olivia Rodrigo, the overnight teen sensation and breakout star of 2021, collected three, including best new artist.

"This is my biggest dream come true," Rodrigo told the audience at MGM Arena in Las Vegas.

Nashville star Chris Stapleton also snared three awards, including best country album, as did retro-soul duo Silk Sonic — featuring Grammy fave Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — whose "Leave the Door Open" was honored as song of the year.

Other triple winners included R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan, gospel star CeCe Winans and the hard rocking Foo Fighters, whose drummer Taylor Hawkins died last week, forcing them to cancel their Grammy performance and the rest of their tour including a Aug. 3 date at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Now for some of those shining moments during the 3½-hour telecast and the nearly as long pre-telecast, when 77 of the 86 trophies were presented. As host Trevor Noah explained, the Grammys are a big concert where they happen to give out a few awards between performances.

The Grammys were transplanted to Vegas after a COVID-forced postponement, so the showrunners went with a Vegas-y opening. Not a big production number like Beyoncé and a cast of hundreds at the Oscars, but a flashy, dizzying, twirling-lights staging of Silk Sonic's "777" — a blast of old-school horn-flavored funk that conveyed a Vegas-appropriate message about luck.

Next up was Rodrigo, 19, who delivered her slow-burn post-breakup teen trauma "Drivers License" with palpable pain as she climbed out of a Mercedes. Her voice was breaking, her eyes filled with tears as she got lost in a perfect pop song.

Leave it to another young phenom to trump that performance. Billie Eilish, 20, who swept the Grammys in 2020 and picked up another one last year, gave a riveting reading of "Happier Than Ever," the title track of her second album.

It started as a hushed croon with Eilish, dressed in an oversized Taylor Hawkins T-shirt, standing in water in an upside-down living room. Eventually she made her way to the roof as the song shifted into an electrifying rock blast, with her brother Finneas pummeling his guitar and Eilish shaking her hair and waving her fists with abandon.

Stapleton pumped deeply felt soul in "Cold," a downtempo blues about heartbreak with an aching guitar solo. BTS, the massively popular K-pop group from South Korea, did a slickly choreographed version of "Butter" complete with unison moves and sleight-of-hand trickery with sport jackets and playing cards.

Perhaps the most poignant performance came after an impassioned speech in English by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ("our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos"). Singer/pianist John Legend performed "Free" as he was joined by three Ukrainians: a string instrumentalist, a singer and a poet who read "The Lord's Prayer" in English.

Elephant not in the room

The Grammys couldn't resist poking fun at last week's Oscars, where Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock for a comment about Smith's wife.

When Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson took the stage to present the song of the year trophy, he told the audience: "I trust you people will stay 500 feet away from me."

Before the telecast, Thompson had won a Grammy for best music film for his Oscar-winning documentary "Summer of Soul." After having had his Oscar moment ruined by the most famous slap not seen in a movie, the first-time director thanked every artist featured in the film about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, from Stevie Wonder to Nina Simone.

In the pre-telecast, host LeVar Burton warned: "Our next presenter is a comedian. Remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself." Nate Bargatze, a nominee for best comedy album, then took the stage wearing a helmet.

Another moment of levity in the pre-telecast came when Stewart Copeland, best known as the drummer for the rock trio Police, captured his first Grammy in 38 years, this time for best New Age album with Ricky Kej, for "Divine Tides."

"This has gotta be a first," he said of the category known for its mellow sounds. "I'm a rock drummer. Don't let anyone tell you drums can't love."

Proving that cancel culture doesn't resonate with everyone in show biz, Louis CK, who was ostracized for sexist behavior in the #MeToo movement, won for best comedy album. The ever-unpredictable and oft-volatile Kanye West, who was reportedly barred from the Grammys for offensive social media posts, took two trophies in rap categories.