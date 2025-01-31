It was the spring of “Tortured Poets,” the summer of “Brat” and the fall of going to a bar and getting tipsy. Such was the music world in 2024. Then came the winter of wildfires that wiped out our enthusiasm for too many things, especially Hollywood award shows.
Grammy predictions: Beyoncé, Billie or ‘Brat’?
Look for Queen Bey to finally rule at Sunday’s awards.
But the Grammy Awards will press on Sunday as scheduled, with what seems like little buzz and a renewed purpose to help greater Los Angeles heal.
Are we tired of wondering when Beyoncé will finally win album of the year? Are we tired of Taylor Swift winning album of the year again? (And just about everything else.) Are we tired of Trevor Noah hosting the Grammys?
We went to a bar, didn’t get tipsy and came up with these predictions for the big four Grammy categories.
Album of the year
“New Blue Sun,” André 3000; “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé; “Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter; “Brat,” Charli XCX; “Djesse Vol. 4,” Jacob Collier; “Hit Me Hard and Soft,” Billie Eilish; “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” Chappell Roan; “The Tortured Poets Department,” Taylor Swift.
Taylor treated us with too many songs. The kids all loved “Brat” but it didn’t have broad appeal to triumph here. If Eilish wins, it would be neither an upset nor a surprise. She is beloved by Grammy voters and delivered another excellent project.
My crystal ball says Beyoncé. Finally. “Cowboy Carter” is an ambitious, purposeful and artful exploration of the roots of Southern Black American music. It may not be Beyoncé’s best album, but it was the best album of 2024. For poetic justice, Adele should present the award. (Remember in 2017 when Adele won best album for “25″ over Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” her best project, and blurted out that Queen Bey deserved the prize?)
Record of the year
“Now and Then,” the Beatles; “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyoncé; “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter; “360,” Charli XCX; “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish; “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar; “Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan; “Fortnight,” Taylor Swift, featuring Post Malone.
“Espresso” is exquisitely crafted frothy pop, and “Not Like Us” was a deft jab at Lamar’s rival Drake. But hip-hop rarely triumphs in this category, and “Birds of a Feather,” like Eilish, has more widespread appeal; she will conquer this category for a third time.
Song of the year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey; “Birds of a Feather,” Billie Eilish; “Die With a Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars; “Fortnight,” Taylor Swift, featuring Post Malone; “Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan; “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar; “Please Please Please,” Sabrina Carpenter; “Texas Hold ‘Em,” Beyoncé.
The Grammys love Billie Eilish. You’ve heard that before. And they love Bruno Mars. Pair him with Lady Gaga, another Grammy darling, and you’ve got a trophy for a song that’s pretty darned old-fashioned and immensely likable.
Best new artist
Benson Boone; Sabrina Carpenter; Doechii; Khruangbin; Raye; Chappell Roan; Shaboozey; Teddy Swims.
Each of these artists had a breakthrough year, none bigger than Carpenter. However, the former Disney actor/singer has been around for six albums and a decade. Even though I prefer Carpenter’s album, I think Roan is a more creative talent and will earn votes for bringing a colorful otherness into the mainstream. Shoutout to Swims and Raye, both impressive vocalists but not the winners in this category.
Grammy Awards
When: 7 p.m. Sun., CBS.
Host: Trevor Noah.
Performers include: Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, Charli XCX, Teddy Swims, Stevie Wonder, Janelle Monae, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Lainey Wilson, Brittany Howard, Sheryl Crow, Chris Martin, Benson Boone, Doechii and Raye.
