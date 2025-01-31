Grammy predictions: Beyoncé, Billie or ‘Brat’?

My crystal ball says Beyoncé. Finally. “Cowboy Carter” is an ambitious, purposeful and artful exploration of the roots of Southern Black American music. It may not be Beyoncé’s best album, but it was the best album of 2024. For poetic justice, Adele should present the award. (Remember in 2017 when Adele won best album for “25″ over Beyoncé’s “Lemonade,” her best project, and blurted out that Queen Bey deserved the prize?)